Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Wants To Kick Ex-BFF Shalin Bhanot Out Of The Show; Here’s What We Know

Colors TV's much-loved reality show Bigg Boss 16 will see another interesting episode of Weekend Ka Vaar tonight (December 3) as host Salman Khan will be seen bashing many contestants for their behaviour.

Last night's Friday Ka Vaar episode also witnessed many nasty fights, however, viewers were sad to see Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta indulging in an ugly argument. Later, Salman tried to make the Udaariyaan stars understand that they should focus on their individual game.

In tonight's episode, a few super fans will be seen questioning Bigg Boss 16 contestants about their game plan. While Tina Datta will be accused of using her friends inside the house for her own benefit, Archana will be asked why she never stays loyal to any of her co-contestants ever.

As shown in the precap, Salman will also ask housemates to name a contestant they want to kick out of the controversial reality show. In the promo, many contestants including MC Stan and Archana Gautam can be seen taking Shalin Bhanot's name by kicking a ball with his picture out of the main gate.

Interestingly, even Shalin's former friend Sumbul Touqeer Khan will be seen taking his name and kicking the ball with his picture out. She said, "Shalin ko achanak jo itna gussa aa jata hai, wo unka bahar tak hi theek hai."

Watch the promo here:

Now, it has to be seen if Shalin will bid goodbye to the show or if it's just another task.

Further in the promo, Salman is seen grilling Archana for making personal comments and shaming other contestants for their looks. The superstar slams her for commenting on Sumbul's face and says, "Archana you are flying too high with your attitude, the things you said for Sumbul that Shakal dekhkar rani raja banao bhaiya (make him/her the Queen or King after seeing their faces), everybody in India knows this face and because of this face many people know her. What do you think of yourself?"

Trying to justify herself, Archana adds "Sir I said it in a comedy way." However, Salman is not at all in the mood to listen.

This week, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, and MC Stan were nominated for eviction. Now, it'll be interesting to see who among them will finally leave the Bigg Boss 16 house tomorrow.

