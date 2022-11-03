Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan To Get Evicted From Salman Khan’s Show? Here’s What We Know

Bigg Boss 16 never misses a chance to come up with some nail-biting twists in the game. Each episode leaves the audience on the edge of the seat. This was evident during the recent nomination special episode wherein contestants were given a chance to nominate each other by stabbing a dagger in the back. As a result, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were nominated for elimination. Ever since then, there have been speculations about who will be evicted from Bigg Boss 16 this week.

As per the recent buzz, Sumbul is likely to walk out of the show. For the uninitiated, Sumbul has emerged as one of the weekend contestants of the show so far and hasn't been contributing enough to the game. Despite repeated warnings from her father and even host Salman Khan, Sumbul has failed to leave a mark in the house and appears to be not interested in the game. In fact, she was also given an earful by Salman for not being active in the game. On the other hand, the contestants also feel that the Imlie actress is too naive for Bigg Boss 16.

Advertisement

As speculations are rife about her eviction, it is also reported that there are chances that Sumbul will be sent to a secret room. However, an official confirmation in this regard is yet to be made. On the other hand, Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma are trying to put their best foot forward to escape the eliminations on the popular reality show. As we wait for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan, let us know in the comment section about who you think will walk out of the house this week on Bigg Boss 16.