BB16: Sumbul Touqeer’s Father Defends Her Amid ‘Obsessed With Shalin’ Comment: ‘She Has Become A Soft Target’

Tina Datta Claims Sumbul Is Obsessed With Shalin, Salman Schools Her

It all started during Shalin's recent tiff with Tina Datta following which the latter slammed Sumbul for obsessing over Shalin. This was because Sumbul refused to leave Shalin's side considering he is upset with Tina's behaviour. Not just Tina, even host Salman Khan was seen schooling Sumbul over her obsessive behaviour and stated that it was wrong on her part.

Sumbul’s Father Defends His Daughter

The criticism didn't go down well with Sumbul's father Touqeer Hasan who recently came in her defence and clarified that the Imlie actress cares for Shalin. 'She isn't obsessed with Shalin but is caring towards him. During the fight, even Soundarya was holding MC Stan back. No one noticed it, but Sumbul came into the limelight,' he told ETimes.

Advertisement

Sumbul Has Become A Soft Target: Her Father

He also emphasised that his daughter has become the soft target in the house. Khan stated, 'Everyone is kissing and hugging one another but Sumbul gets to listen to things if she does something. This has been happening since day one. Everyone knows that the more they target her, the more hype they will get. She has become a soft target'.

Sumbul Sees Shalin As A Father Figure: Touqeer Khan

This isn't all. Touqeer Khan also explained that Sumbul sees Shalin as a father figure considering the similarities between the two actors. To note, Sumbul and Shalin share their birthday (November 15). 'Talking about panicking during Shalin and MC Stan's fight on the show, I remember an incident around five years ago when I got into an altercation with someone, she went through something similar. It was like a déjà vu moment with just Shalin instead of me,' he added.

Sumbul Breaks Down While Talking To Her Father

Meanwhile, Touqeer Khan also had a word with Sumbul in the BB house on a call and was heartbroken to see his daughter falling weak in the game. In the promo, Sumbul broke down while talking to her father and the latter asked her to show Tina and Shalin their place on national television. Later, Sumbul agreed to follow her father's advice. It will be interesting to see if this will change Sumbul's game on Bigg Boss 16.