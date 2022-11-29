Bigg Boss 16: Sunny Wagchoure, Sanjay Gujar’s Wild Card Entry Comes With A Prize Money Twist

Bigg Boss 16 is all about unpredictability and mind-boggling twists and that's exactly what makes the show exciting. After a dhamakedaar nomination for elimination task, the popular reality show is set to witness another twist as it will have a double wild card entry. Golden Boys Sunny Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 16 tonight. The duo who are known for their obsession with gold will be seen entering the house while wearing heavy gold chains that weigh around 8 kgs. Needless to say, the housemates will be in awe of Sunny and Sanjay's love for gold.

In the promo, contestants like Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Ahluwalia and Soundarya Sharma will be seen dumbstruck with Sunny and Sanjay's gold. Interestingly, the wild card contestants will not just intensify the game but will also be coming with a prize money twist. It is reported that Sanjay and Sunny will have a hold of Rs 25 lakhs from the total prize money of the show. To note, this is the same amount which the housemates had sacrificed during one of the eliminations to save Soundarya, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Archana Gautam. As per the promo, the housemates will be given an opportunity to win the amount back but it is expected to come with an interesting task.

Meanwhile, MC Stan is undoubtedly over the moon with Sunny and Sanjay's entry as he has been friends with them even before he participated in Bigg Boss 16. It will be interesting to see how Sunny and Sanjay's entry will change the game. On the other hand, MC Stan is currently in the danger zone as he has been nominated for elimination for weeks by Bigg Boss post his violent fight with Shalin Bhanot. Apart from MC Stan, Shalin, Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shiv Thakare have also been nominated for eviction this week and with the reports of double elimination this week, speculations about who will get eliminated are already rife. Who do you think will bid adieu to the Bigg Boss house this weekend?