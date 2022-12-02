Bigg Boss 16: Tejasswi Prakash’s Swaragini Co-Star Set To Make Wild Card Entry?
Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered in October this year and has been the top-rated non-fiction show ever since then.
Currently, it features many popular names including Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, and Soundarya Sharma as participants.
Ever since its beginning, the makers have been introducing new twists to make the controversial reality show more interesting and entertaining. As per the ongoing buzz, the team is now planning to introduce several wild card participants very soon.
According to reports, the makers have approached many popular names for wild card entries in Bigg Boss 16 and the latest buzz states that one of Tejasswi Prakash's Swaragini co-stars is also in talks.
Namish Taneja Approached By Makers
After two months, 'Bigg Boss 16' will finally see the entry of wild card contestants very soon and the makers want to rope in TV star Namish Taneja for the show.
Namish Hasn’t Decided Yet
Revealing the same, a source told TOI, 'He has been approached as a wild card this season of Bigg boss, but he hasn't decided yet whether he would be a part of the show or not, meetings are happening, let's see what happens.'
Who Is Namish Taneja?
Namish is a popular TV star who made his acting debut in 2013 with Sony TV's 'Ekk Nayi Pehchaan' and is best known for playing the lead role opposite 'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi Prakash in Colors TV's 'Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur'. He then went on to play lead roles in 'Ikyawan', 'Main Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo', 'Vidya', and was last seen in 'Aye Mere Humsafar'.
Other Rumoured Names
Besides Namish, other celebrities including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's rumoured beau Mahir Pandhi, Ridhima Pandit, and Sreejita De are said to be in talks with the makers. However, nothing is yet confirmed. Keep watching this space for more updates.
