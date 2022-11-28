Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Abuses Shiv Thakare During Nominations And The Reason Will Leave You SHOCKED; WATCH

Bigg Boss 16 is all about some mind boggling twists in the game. Just when we think that the game is becoming a little predictable, Bigg Boss throws a new twist on the show leaving everyone bewildered. To note, after Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia had won the captaincy task, there have been speculations about who will be the next captain of the house. Much to Tina's surprise, Shiv made Nimrit the new captain which left the Uttaran actress furious. And now, as per the recent update, Tina will be seen hurling abuses at Shiv on national television. This will happen during the nomination task.

As per the promo, Shiv will be seen teasing Tina for losing the captaincy task and how she demanded it as a birthday gift from him. Soon, Tina lost her calm and called Shiv a 'gira hua, neech insaan'. This isn't all. As Shiv addressed Tina as 'dear, the Uttaran actress took it as an offence was seen hurling abuses at him. Her reaction left everyone shocked. Although Shalin did try to calm her but it went in vain. We wonder if this will further worsen the situation in the house and create new enemies in the house.

Check out the Bigg Boss 16 video of Tina Datta abusing Shiv Thakare:

Meanwhile, the nominations task is set to come with interesting twists as well as the contestants will be seen taking out their grudges this time. To begin with, Shalin Bhanot, who has been upset with Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father Touqeer Hasan Khan's allegations against him, will be seen targetting the Imlie actress during the nominations. As Sumbul was expecting this, she gave it a perfect sarcastic reaction wherein she quizzed Shalin if he was nominating her or her father. For the uninitiated, Touqeer Hasan had alleged that Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta have been using Sumbul for their dirty game on the show. In fact, he even asked Sumbul to stay away from Tina and Shalin.

On the other hand, as Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets nominated for elimination, she along with Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma will also be seen targetting Sajid Khan and Shiv for the nominations. Interestingly, there are reports that the popular reality show will also witness a double elimination soon. It will be interesting to see who will get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 this week.