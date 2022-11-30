Bigg Boss 16: ‘Kisiko Demean Karna..’ Tina Datta’s BFF Blasts Sajid For His ‘Iski Koi Value Nahi Hai’ Comment

Tina Datta, who is best known for playing the lead role of Iccha in Colors TV's hit show Uttaran, is currently seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 16.

After keeping a low profile in the initial weeks, the TV star is now grabbing the viewers' attention with her antics inside the Bigg Boss house. From her friendship with Shalin Bhanot to her rivalry with Sumbul Touqeer Khan, she's continuously making headlines these days.

In a recent time, Tina indulged in a fight with co-contestant Shiv Thakare after he chose Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as the new captain instead of her. Since Sajid Khan shares a close bond with Shiv, the Heyy Babyy director later commented on Tina's behaviour and said, "Real world mei koi value nahi hai bechari ki, uska show band hue 7-8 saal ho gaye hai."

Now, Tina's close friend and TV actress Aditi Sharma has reacted to Sajid's comments. In an interview with Bollywood Life, she blasted the filmmaker and stated that he has no right to take a dig at Tina's body of work.

Talking about how people from Bollywood look down on TV stars, Aditi said, "Yes, people try to look down upon people who are working in TV. Without knowing how hard TV people or in general artists work. It's not just actors working in movies or the web but even if it is a music video or TV it shouldn't be looked down upon. Because it is important to understand or appreciate an actor.

She added, "Chahe wo Sajid Khan ho ya koi bhi actor ho ya producer ho. They should understand that crores of people come here to become actors, par bante hai kuch gine chune. Kisiko demean karna ya demoralize karna sahi nahi hai (Whether it is Sajid or any actor or producer, they should know that crores aspire for an acting career. It is only a select few who get a break. It is not right to demean or demoralize anyone)."

For the unversed, Aditi Sharma is best known for playing the lead role in the popular Star Plus show Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka.

Keep watching this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.