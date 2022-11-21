Bigg Boss 16: ‘Shalin Reminded Me Of My Ex’, Says Tina Datta Who Was Once In An Abusive Relationship

Tina Datta Feels Shalin Reminds Her Of Her Ex-Boyfriend

As Tina and Shalin recently got into an argument over breakfast, the actress made a shocking statement which made heads turn. During her conversation with Nimrit Ahluwalia, Tina stated that Shalin's aggressive behaviour reminds her of her ex-boyfriend and that she froze for a while after the Naagin actor shouted at him during the tiff.

Tina Datta Was In An Abusive Relationship

For the uninitiated, Tina was in an abusive relationship for five years. She was dating a person from outside the industry and was abused mentally, verbally, emotionally and physically. Talking about it, Tina told Hindustan Times, 'I don't blame the guy completely because I was also at a very tender age when I fell in love. I was so blinded in love that I thought it was okay for me to put up with an abusive relationship and allowed him to treat me the way he wished'.

When Tina Datta’s Ex-Boyfriend Raised His Hand On Her

The Uttaran actress, who had met her ex-boyfriend through common friends, also revealed that she was bashed in front of her friends. 'I would get bashed up even in front of my friends. I went bonkers to an extent that my confidence took a beating,' she was quoted saying and admitted regretting not taking a stand for herself.

Tina-Shalin Bond Is Fake: BB16 Housemates

As Tina is over the ugly phase, she seems to be finding love once again. In fact, the actress admitted having a soft corner for Shalin on Bigg Boss 16. On the other hand, Shalin has been quite vocal about his feelings for Tina. However, despite their sizzling chemistry, housemates feel that they are faking their relationship for the show. In fact, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit, Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma are of the opinion that Tina and Shalin's relationship won't survive for long.