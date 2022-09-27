The first confirmed contestant to participate in the show is Tajikistan singer and musician Abdu Rozik. The announcement was made during a press conference that happened on Tuesday evening (September 27) in Mumbai. While introducing Abdu, Salman Khan asked him to sing a few songs before the audience. Salman also revealed that the singer is a part of his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Abdu Rozik is a Tajikistan singer and performer. His song Ohi Dili Zor made him a star on the internet. He also has a YouTube channel called Avlod Media and has over 580k subscribers. On Instagram, Abdu has a massive following of 3.5 million and has pictures taken with several celebrities. See the promo here

MC Stan, aka Altaf Tadavi

The latest contestant to enter the Bigg Boss house is rapper MC Stan, aka Altaf Tadavi. A promo introducing the rapper was released by the channel. MC Stan can be heard calling Bigg Boss "Bro". However, BB reminds him that he is the boss and not his bro. The promo was captioned as, "Bro kehte kehte udaayenge saare hosh, kyunki ab khelenge Bigg Boss khud in this show!" See promo here



Gautam Vig