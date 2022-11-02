Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta KISSES Shalin Bhanot; Did They Make Their Relationship Official?
Bigg Boss 16 has been making the headlines since its beginning for its interesting ensemble of contestants. Besides, the continuous tiffs in the house have also been adding to the entertainment quotient. Amid this, the love angles in the house have also been keeping the fans intrigued. So far, Priyanka Choudhary-Ankita Gupta, Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot and Soundarya Sharma-Gautam Vig's sizzling chemistry have been grabbing a lot of attention. As the romantic angles continue to make headlines, Shalin and Tina are likely to make their relationship official.
In the recent promo, Shalin and Tina will be seen grooving in the garden area and their chemistry will set the screens on fire. It was a treat to watch them together. Soon, Tina kissed Shalin on his cheeks and the duo was seen blushing. Interestingly, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Ankit Gupta were seen sitting in the lawn and became witnesses to this love-filled moment. Looks like Shalin and Tina are set to make their relationship official.
Take a look at Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's kissing video here:
On the other hand, Gautam and Soundarya will be seen standing in the stand in the upcoming courtroom task and will be seen facing charges of faking their relationship. From Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia to Tina, Archana and others, several contestants had claimed that Gautam and Soundarya's relationship is fake, the latter was seen attacking Shalin and Tina over their equations. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16 has witnessed a major twist during the recent nominations for eliminations. The nominations not just changed the dynamics in the house but have also sent Soundarya, Archana Gautam and Sumbul in the danger zone. To note, the three ladies will be facing nomination for elimination this week. Earlier, Sreejita De and Manya Singh were evicted from Bigg Boss 16 on the basis of the audience's votes. It will be interesting to see which actress will be walking out of the house this week.
