Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Reveals BFF Aashka Goradia’s Advice For Her Before She Participated In The Show

Tina recalls Aashka Goradia’s Advice

For the uninitiated, Tina lost the captaincy battle to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia because of Shiv Thakare. On the other hand, she was also hurt by Shiv, Nimrit and MC Stan's behaviour towards her which left her teary eyed. During an emotional conversation with Shalin, Tina expressed her disappointment towards the trio and recalled her BFF Aashka Goradia's words of wisdom for her for surviving in the BB house. Tina said that Aashka had told her, 'No one in this house is your friend and nothing in this house is permanent. No one nothing'. To note, Aashka was seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss season 6.