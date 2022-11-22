Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta’s Mother Slams Sumbul's Father For Abusing Her Daughter On National Television; WATCH

Tina Datta is currently garnering a lot of limelight for her ongoing fights with Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer Khan on Bigg Boss 16. However, many netizens and celebs have raised objections against the rude comments made by Sumbul’s father against the actress, on the latest episode of the show. For the unversed, Sumbul's father spoke with her on call and told her to break all connections with Shalin Bhanot and Tina and show them their 'aukaat’.

He then went on to call them 'kamine log' who are bent on assassinating Sumbul's character. He added that she should kick Tina in her face and make the duo her biggest enemies in the house. Sumbul’s father’s comments have garnered a lot of flak from all quarters as he crassly abused Datta on national television. It must be noted that Sumbul’s father got a second opportunity to talk to his daughter and this upset Tina’s mother.

Datta’s mom took to the Uttaran actress’ social media handle to share a video in which she is seen expressing her disappointment over the vile behavior displayed by Sumbul’s father. She condemned his attempt at assassinating Tina’s character on national TV. She said she is making the video because she wasn’t given the opportunity that other contestants’ parents are being provided with on the show.

Tina’s mom got emotional and asked the viewers if giving such advice of showing someone their 'aukat’ is a parent’s duty. She pointed out that just because Sumbul is doing wrong, her father cannot abuse and demean other people on the show. Take a look at the video HERE

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan slammed Sumbul for being obsessed with Shalin. As a result, the Khan's friendship with Bhanot went for a toss and after talking to her father, Sumbul was seen maintaining distance from both Tina and Shalin. In fact, she even lashed out at Shalin for using her and not standing by her side whilst calling off her friendship with him.