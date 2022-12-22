Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's RE-ENTRY Gets MASSIVE Rating But Priyanka Choudhary Is The REAL 'TRP Queen'

Bigg Boss 16 TRP: It's a Thursday and BARC has released the TRP ratings for week 50 of 2022. As usual, Salman Khan's show continued to dominate the numbers game, emerging as the number one non-fiction show across all GECs. Guess what? Tina Datta's re-entry episode fetched the maximum numbers for the show in week 50. However, Priyanka Choudhary continues to be the TRP Queen. Read on to know why.

BIGG BOSS 16 TRP: TINA DATTA'S RE-ENTRY EPISODE

Tina Datta, who returned to the Bigg Boss 16 house a day after getting evicted, managed to grab maximum eyeballs on television. Her re-entry episode fetched the highest rating for the week. The Uttaran actress, who returned on Sunday (December 11), also brought good viewership with her.

The particular episode received a rating of 2.1, which is one of the highest rated episodes of the show. While the Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal episode (Shukravaar Ka Vaar) only got a rating of 1.7, the weekdays (Monday-Thursday) performed better at 1.8.

The Saturday episode fetched a rating of 1.9 while the Sunday episode got a TRP of 2.1, bringing the weekend average to 2.

PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY IS REAL 'TRP QUEEN'

While Tina Datta's re-entry episode turned out to be blockbuster, it was an episode featuring Priyanka Choudhary that garnered the maximum episode. When Salman Khan slammed the Udaariyaan actress, viewers watched the episode with bated breath. In week 47 of 2022, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode where the Bollywood superstar expressed her displeasure with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, the ratings touched 2.2.

So, we can easily call her the 'TRP queen', isn't it?

NETIZENS, KAMYA PANJABI PRAISE PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY

In yesterday's episode, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was asked to either save Ankit Gupta or the Rs 25 lakh winning amount. The TV diva decided to save her close friend Ankit from elimination, stating that the viewers should decide his future. She added, "If Bigg Boss gave me the option of nomination or Rs 25 lakh, I would have happily nominated Ankit. But I am no one to evict him from the game."

Several former contestants including Kamya Panjabi and Rajiv Adatia praised Priyanka Choudhary, lauding her for choosing friend over money. They also appreciated the reasons that she gave while sharing her decision in the confession room.

BIGG BOSS 16 ELIMINATION

While Priyanka was saved from nominations, Ankit Gupta, Tina Datta, Sreejita De and Vikas Manaktala were nominated for elimination. There will be a huge twist as the voting lines have been closed this week. Will Ankit Gupta go to the secret room? All questions will be cleared in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

BIGG BOSS 16 GRAND FINALE

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will now take place on February 12, 2023. The makers have extended the season for four weeks considering the popularity and success of the new season. The finale episode will now air in February instead of January 2023.

Stay tuned for more telly and Bigg Boss 16 updates.