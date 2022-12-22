Bigg Boss 16 Update: Here’s When Abdu Rozik Might Re-Enter The BB House; DEETS Inside

Bigg Boss 16 never miss out on a chance to surprise the housemates and the contestants. Recently, the makers changed the game after captains Sreejita De and Soundarya Sharma were deprived of special authority during the nomination task and even the ration task and MC Stan got the upper hand on them. In fact, the ration task also witnessed the man behind BB's voice entering the house for the first time for a task and reading out the emotional letters from the contestants' families in order to get a reaction from them during the task. It was quite an exciting and emotional episode.

As the game is becoming intense, the housemates were seen missing Abdu Rozik's presence in the house. To note, Abdu had walked out of the show owing to a life changing opportunity and his exit left everyone heartbroken. As there are speculations about when the Tajikistani singer will re-enter the house, it is reported that Abdu is likely to enter the show during the weekend. Although an official announcement is yet to be made, looks like Abdu will be the Christmas present by the makers for the housemates and the audience.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Maniesh Paul will be seen co-hosting the weekend episode with Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will be seen gracing Bigg Boss 16. While there are reports that a discussion about MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot's fight will also take place, an eviction twist is also likely to take place as well. To note, Tina Datta, Vikas Manaktala, Sreejita De and Ankit Gupta have been nominated for elimination this week. However, the voting lines remain closed for the same as of now. We wonder if Bigg Boss 16 will have an elimination this week or will the makers surprise the housemates with a no eviction due to Christmas celebrations.