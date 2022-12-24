Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Enters The House & Shiv Thakare, Nimrit’s Reaction Win Hearts

The Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 16 was quite an exciting episode which came with several ups and downs for the contestants. After Salman's birthday celebration and Ankit Gupta's elimination, the housemates are set to witness the most awaited Christmas present on the popular reality show. We are talking about Abdu Rozik's return. Abdu, who had walked out of Bigg Boss 16 for a life changing opportunity, is finally back on the popular reality show and it has got everyone excited.

As per the promo, Abdu was seen entering in the house while saying his Salman's popular dialogue 'Swagat nahi karoge humara'. Soon after the announcement, Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Ahluwalia were seen rushing towards the 'mukhya dwaar' and hugged Abdu. The excitement on Shiv and Nimrit's face was evident and spoke volumes about how much they missed him. Abdu was also seen hugging MC Stan and admitted missing Shiv. Abdu's return to the Bigg Boss house certainly brought back life to the show. Isn't it?

Take a look at Abdu Malik's video of re-entering Bigg Boss 16:

Meanwhile, as housemates are elated with Abdu's return, Priyanka Choudhary has been heartbroken by Ankit's elimination. To note, Ankit was nominated with Tina Datta, Sreejita De and Vikas Manaktala and he was evicted by the housemates instead of the audience's votes. Expressing her disappointment about the same, Priyanka said that the housemates had targeted them. The Udaariyaan actress was seen breaking down while hugging Ankit and was finding it difficult to let go of him. However, Ankit advised her to stay strong in the game. On the other hand, Priyanka's arch rival Archana Gautam has been quite elated with Ankit's elimination and was seen dancing all around the house. It will be interesting to see if Ankit's elimination will affect Priyanka's game on the popular reality show.