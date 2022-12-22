Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Fans Write Open Letter To Makers, Accuse Them Of 'Humiliating & Targeting' Him

Bigg Boss 16 update: Ankit Gupta has been hogging all the limelight ever since he stepped inside the BB 16 house. Be it his closeness with Priyanka Choudhary or war of words with Archana Gautam, the Udaariyaan actor has grabbed eyeballs during his stint is Salman Khan's reality show. Netizens have already hailed him as the most dignified contestant of Bigg Boss 16.

Ankit Gupta trended on Twitter after his fans expressed his displeasure with the makers for calling him out for his 'laidback attitude'. His ardent fans feel that Bigg Boss is 'targeting and harassing' their favourite actor even when he is not at fault.

ANKIT GUPTA FANS SHARE OPEN LETTER ON TWITTER

Ankit Gupta's fans released an open letter, asking the channel and production house, expressing their opinion about the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 16. They requested them to not 'harass or target' the Balika Vadhu actor in the BB 16 house. 'Stop harassing Ankit' trended on Twitter as thousands of fans voiced out their support on the micro-blogging site.

Advertisement

"Humiliation is not okay, even in the name of entertainment. To whom it may concern, we hope you are well. We were having unfathomable thoughts and we considered it wise to write a few words and clear our conscience. It is obvious that that humiliating of the show and its housemates directly hits the self-respect and affects directly the self-esteem of Ankit Gupta and his fans," the letter read.

"Humiliation & targeting a contestant on a national platform like #BiggBoss is sheer disappointment & shakes of our faith in reality shows," one user tweeted while sharing the open letter on social media. Check it out right here!

SAJID KHAN PREDICTS ANKIT GUPTA EVICTION

After getting miffed with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, the Bollywood filmmaker told other contestants that Ankit Gupta would get evicted from Bigg Boss 16 this weekend. He claimed that Priyanka's efforts would go in vain as Ankit will be shown the door on Saturday Ka Vaar episode.

Netizens and former contestants including Kamya Panjabi slammed Sajid Khan for his bold claims.

PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY SAVES ANKIT GUPTA

The makers gave a tough choice to Priyanka, either to save the prize money of Rs 25 lakh or to save Ankit Gupta from elimination. There was a big catch! If Priyanka didn't decide to save Ankit, he would get directly evicted from Bigg Boss 16.

Priyanka Choudhary made it clear to other housemates that she would never wish to evict Ankit from the game. She said that the viewers should get the choice to decide Ankit Gupta's future in the show.

On a related note, Bigg Boss 16 has been extended for four more weeks. The reality show will now air its grand finale episode in February 2023. It remains to be seen how many contestants will secure a place in the finale of Bigg Boss season 16.

Do you think that Bigg Boss is 'targetting Ankit Gupta'? Do share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more telly updates.