Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Not Coming In Family Week, Actor To Jet Off To THIS Place For New Year? What We Know

Bigg Boss 16: Is Ankit Gupta Coming Back? Here's The TRUTH

Sorry folks but we have to inform you that the actor won't be seen in the show as a wildcard contestant, at least in the next few days. Although the fans have been demanding his comeback on social media, the actor reportedly has some other plans for New Year 2023 and won't be available in the country to shoot for the Family Week episode.

Yesterday, gossip mills suggested that the makers have approached Ankit Gupta to come as Priyanka Choudhary's connection during the Family Week. However, there's no truth to the rumours.

Bigg Boss 16: What Are Ankit Gupta's New Year 2023 Plans?

As per the latest buzz, Ankit Gupta will be jetting off to an exotic place to celebrate New Year 2023 with his friends. Yes, you read that right!

There are rumours floating on the internet that he is travelling to Thailand to ring in the New Year, away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai. The TV star has not confirmed the conjecture about his plans but he is expected to remain out of the country during this period.

We hope Ankit you share pictures from your fun-filled trip in Thailand. We want you to have a relaxing time on the beaches of Pattaya.

Bigg Boss 16: Who Will Enter As Priyanka Choudhary's Connection?

You must be wondering who will support Priyanka Chahar Choudhary amid Ankit Gupta's absence? Well, her brother is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house on Saturday (December 31), giving her a surprise.

The makers have invited the family members of all the contestants to give them a special surprise. The family members will interact with the housemates and even spend quality time with them in the BB 16 house. They are expected to make an exit from the show on Sunday (January 1).