Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Opens On His Relationship With Priyanka Choudhary, Says 'Jab Dono Ki...’

Is Ankit Gupta in a relationship with Priyanka Choudhary? That's the question on everyone's mind ever since the Udaariyaan co-stars entered the Bigg Boss 16 house. While the fans believe that the two are dating each other, the duo has always maintained that they are good friends in real life. After the TV heartthrob got evicted from Salman Khan's show, he spoke about the rumours that are floating on the internet.

BIGG BOSS 16: ANKIT GUPTA ON DATING PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY

Ardent viewers of the show were left surprised after Bigg Boss announced that Ankit Gupta would have to leave the show. The Balika Vadhu was voted out by the other contestants including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare. As majority of the housemates voted against him, he got evicted from the reality show.

After coming out of the Bigg Boss 16 house, Ankit Gupta spoke about different topics including his relationship with Priyanka Choudhary. As the fans were excited to know if they are dating each other, the actor addresses all the speculations about his personal life.

The TV star, while interacting with a portal, opened up about his relationship with his Udaariyaan co-star. He refuted the rumours about being in love with Priyanka, stating that he has a different thought process.

He added that he doesn't believe in the instituition of marriage while Priyanka wants to get married and settled in her life.

"The comfort level is so high that there's no gender between us. I have never been so comfortable with anyone. There's definitely a liking from her and my side. However, our thought process is different. Jab dono ki chahate alag alag hai, toh hum kyu jabardasti karke, cheezon ko bend karke dosti bhi kharab kare," Ankit Gupta told Bollywood Bubble.