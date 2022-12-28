Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta To Enter As Priyanka Choudhary's Connection In Family Week? Here's What We Know

What We Know About Ankit Gupta's Comeback In Bigg Boss 16

All eyes are on the upcoming episode as gossip mill are buzzing with the rumours that the makers have approached Ankit Gupta to enter the show for one day to support his friend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

According to the Twitter handle of Bigg Boss Tak, either Priyanka Choudhary's father or Ankit Gupta will enter the Bigg Boss 16 house to extend support to her during the family week episode.

When Will Ankit Gupta Come Back In Bigg Boss 16?

As per the latest buzz, the family members will arrive in the Bigg Boss 16 house on Saturday (December 31) and leave on Sunday (January 1). They are expected to stay for only day in the BB 16 house as the makers have lined-up new surprises for the viewers.

If things go down as per the plans, Ankit Gupta will be seen cheering up for his buddy Priyanka Choudhary in the new episodes that will air from either Sunday or Monday on Colors channel.

Advertisement

Bring Back Ankit Trends On Twitter

Amid the speculations about Ankit Gupta's return to Bigg Boss 16, fans have been trending 'Bring Back Ankit' on Twitter, expressing their displeasure over the way he was evicted from the show. They have slammed the makers for closing the voting lines and evicting the Udaariyaan actor on the basis of housemates' votes.

Bigg Boss 16: Contestants Who Voted Against Ankit Are Nominated

Interestingly, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma and Shalin Bhanot, who voted against Ankit Gupta have been nominated this week for elimination.

The likes of MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam had also voted against the Balika Vadhu actor, playing a big role in his eviction. Ankit Gupta has mentioned in his interviews that if he gets a chance to come back, he will give a dose of their own medicine to the 'Mandali', who planned and plotted against him in the nominations.