Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta To Enter As Priyanka Choudhary's Connection In Family Week? Here's What We Know
Bigg Boss 16 update: The makers of Salman Khan's show are all set to add a new twist in the upcoming episodes. Yesterday, we informed you that the creative team plans to bring the family members of the Bigg Boss 16 contestants as part of the family week special-themed episodes. If the recent buzz is to be believed, the makers are planning to bring back a popular contestant during the family week but as a guest.
We are talking about Ankit Gupta. The TV heartthrob, who was evicted last week, is expected to re-enter the Bigg Boss 16 house when the family week episodes are shot. Yes, you read that right.
Grab a bowl of popcorn and read on to know what you can expect during the 'Family Week' in Bigg Boss 16.
What We Know About Ankit Gupta's Comeback In Bigg Boss 16
All eyes are on the upcoming episode as gossip mill are buzzing with the rumours that the makers have approached Ankit Gupta to enter the show for one day to support his friend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.
According to the Twitter handle of Bigg Boss Tak, either Priyanka Choudhary's father or Ankit Gupta will enter the Bigg Boss 16 house to extend support to her during the family week episode.
When Will Ankit Gupta Come Back In Bigg Boss 16?
As per the latest buzz, the family members will arrive in the Bigg Boss 16 house on Saturday (December 31) and leave on Sunday (January 1). They are expected to stay for only day in the BB 16 house as the makers have lined-up new surprises for the viewers.
If things go down as per the plans, Ankit Gupta will be seen cheering up for his buddy Priyanka Choudhary in the new episodes that will air from either Sunday or Monday on Colors channel.
Bring Back Ankit Trends On Twitter
Amid the speculations about Ankit Gupta's return to Bigg Boss 16, fans have been trending 'Bring Back Ankit' on Twitter, expressing their displeasure over the way he was evicted from the show. They have slammed the makers for closing the voting lines and evicting the Udaariyaan actor on the basis of housemates' votes.
Bigg Boss 16: Contestants Who Voted Against Ankit Are Nominated
Interestingly, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma and Shalin Bhanot, who voted against Ankit Gupta have been nominated this week for elimination.
The likes of MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam had also voted against the Balika Vadhu actor, playing a big role in his eviction. Ankit Gupta has mentioned in his interviews that if he gets a chance to come back, he will give a dose of their own medicine to the 'Mandali', who planned and plotted against him in the nominations.
Do you want to see Ankit Gupta back as a contestant in Bigg Boss 16? Will the makers oblige to the fans' demand on social media. Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat. We look forward to reading your views.
Keep watching this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.
- Bigg Boss 16: Fan Asks Rahul Vaidya If He Sees Rubina In Priyanka Choudhary, Him In Shiv Thakare. His Reply
- Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya Predicts Top 3 Finalists Of Salman Khan's Show, Names Priyanka Choudhary And...
- Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta’s Father Tapan Kumar Datta To Enter The House? Here’s What We Know
- Entertainment LIVE Updates: Lathi Charge Outside Salman’s House, Shalin Wants To Quit BB16
- BB16: Netizens Demand Archana Gautam’s Exit Post Her Ugly Fight With Vikas; Say ‘Enough Of This Torture’
- Bigg Boss 7 Telugu: THIS Actor From 'Janaki Kalaganaledu' Serial Is Confirmed For The Upcoming Season
- Open This Door: Shalin Bhanot Threatens To QUIT Bigg Boss 16. Here's What Happened
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Finale: Here’s A Peek Into The Whopping Prize Money Of The Winner
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Finale: Shine Shetty, RJ Prithvi & Other Former Contestants Support Deepika Das
- Bigg Boss 16: Surprise Eviction, Family Week, Dharmendra As Guest - Everything About Weekend Ka Vaar
- Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya Was Set To Shoot For Salman Khan's Show But Had To Cancel Due To THIS Reason
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Aryavardhan Gets Eliminated In Shocking Midnight Eviction