BB16: Archana’s Breakdown To Sreejita’s Explosive Comment About Tina; Here’s What To Expect From New Episode

Bigg Boss 16 is getting intense with every passing day and there are no second thoughts about it. The popular reality show is witnessing some never ending drama, ugy fights and some exciting gossips. Recently, we saw how the ration task left everyone shocked. In the late episodes few guests entered the BB house along with the man behind BB's voice and the contestants were asked not to react irrespective of what the guests did. It was indeed difficult for the housemates to ignore guests and their activities but failing to ignore them would cost them a basket of their weekly ration. Interestingly, the ration task will continue in tonight's episode.
Shiv Thakare Gets Emotional
During the task, the guests will be seen reading Shiv Thakare's mother's letter wherein she spoke about him living his dream. Shiv's aai's letter will leave him teary eyed and as per the promo, he is likely to have a strike which will affect the ration of the house.
During the last round, Bigg Boss will reveal that there are two letters to be read. Interestingly, captain MC Stan will be asked to choose between Priyanka Choudhary and Archana Gautam for whose letter shall be read during the task. As per the promo, Archan will break down over being an option with Priyanka and claims that she isn't friends with her and doesn't want her in her life. She was also seen crying inconsolable in front of Soundarya claiming she is always sidelined by the housemates.
As the housemates will fail to control their reactions in tonight's episode, they will be seen losing a lot of ration. In fact, Archana and Shalin will also be seen cribbing over losing adrak (ginger) and chicken furing the task. It will be interesting to see how Stan will divide the remaining ration among the contestants.
Meanwhile, as Sreejita De and Tina Datt continue to be at loggerheads, the former will be seen making an explosive statement about the Uttaran actress tonight. During her conversation with Soundarya, Sreejita stated, 'Mai iss ladki ko itne ache se jaanti hoon, koi iss duniya mein isko nhi jaan sakta (I know this girl so much, nobody can know her that much). Oh god, I know her so well babe, bohot logo ke ghar todne ki koshish kari hai, khud ka ghar isliye nhi basa paayi (She has tried to break relationships of others' and hence, she did not able to find a partner for herself)'.
