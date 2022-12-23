Bigg Boss 16 | As MC Stan Wins Task, Fans Wonder Why Ankit Gupta Was Not Included In It: Uska Koi Muqabla...

Bigg Boss 16 update: The makers of Salman Khan's hit reality show conducted a special task where MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare competed against each other. MC Stan defeated Shiv and Thakare to win the sponsored task in Bigg Boss 16. While MC Stan fans cheered for him, ardent viewers of the show wondered why Ankit Gupta was not included in it.

Ankit Gupta, who is one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 16, trended on Twitter after the makers didn't include him in the task. Netizens expressed their displeasure over the same on social media. Many users shared posts, asking the channel and the production why they didn't include a popular contestant like Ankit Gupta in the task.

Bigg Boss 16: Fans Miffed With Makers Bigg Boss 16: Fans Miffed With Makers Ardent fans of the show took to social media to ask the makers about Ankit's absence in the task. They claimed that he could even win the Garnier Men task as he is capable enough. The Udaariyaan actor received support from the netizens and celebs after the episode went on air. Bigg Boss 16: Fans Support Ankit Gupta A Twitter user slammed the makers for not including Ankit Gupta in the task on Twitter. He tweeted, 'Why was #AnkitGupta not included in the #GarnierMen Contest!! Are we being partial here or Ankit is NOT A MALE CONTESTANT!! I loving the way the makers are Openly Scripting The Entire Narrative!! Super Proud.' Advertisement Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Trends On Twitter Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Trends On Twitter Ankit Gupta has been hogging all the limelight ever since he entered the Bigg Boss 16 house. The Udaariyaan actor trended once again as fans flooded Twitter with posts related to him. One user tweeted, '#AnkitGupta ko chance q nahi diya q k tum log bhi jante the task karne me uska koi muqabla nahi ... Phir ankit k nam ka rona bhi tum log hi gate ho.' Bigg Boss 16 Nomination Bigg Boss 16 Nomination Ankit Gupta has been nominated for eviction along with three other contestants. Sreejita De, Tina Datta and Vikas Manaktala are also in the danger zone this week. However, the viewers are expecting a major twist as the makers have not open the voting lines once again.

BIGG BOSS 16 ELIMINATION

Only three contestants have been evicted from Bigg Boss 16 till date. Manya Singh, Gori Nagori and Gautam Vig have bid adieu to Salman Khan's show till the last Weekend Ka Vaar. Interestingly, Tina Datta returned to the BB 16 house, a day after she got eliminated. Sreejita De, who was the first contestant to say goodbye to the show, was brought back as a wildcard contestant.

It remains to be seen which celebrity will get eliminated during Shanivaar Ka Vaar.

