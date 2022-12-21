EX Winner Rubina Dilaik Shares FIRST Post About Bigg Boss 16 And It Has Connection With Nominations

Bigg Boss 16: Rubina Dilaik trended on Twitter after she shared her first post about the new season of Salman Khan's hit reality show. The TV diva, who has refrained from commenting about Bigg Boss 16, posted a note on Tuesday (December 20) night. Wondering what she shared? Read on to know.

RUBINA DILAIK'S FIRST POST ABOUT BIGG BOSS 16

The Bigg Boss 14 winner shared a valid point on Twitter, stating that no propaganda or PR can make or break a person in the show. The Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress said that a contestant wins Bigg Boss with authenticity.

The Pahadi beauty said that she shared the post for people, who expected her to put up a good word for the nominated contestants in Bigg Boss 16. Within a few hours, her tweet went viral on the internet.

"Nothing on the outside can change the game inside ! You win with authenticity! This is 'To all those who expect me to put out a good word for nominated contestants ', Bigg Boss is a brilliant format for testing one's personality! No propaganda/ PR can make or break it! U do You," Rubina Dilaik wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Check out her tweet!

WHAT'S NEXT FOR RUBINA DILAIK?

On the work front, Rubina was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She emerged as one of the finalists of Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar's dance-based reality show.

2022 was a lucky year for her as she also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, which was hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Rubina is yet to announce her next project.

BIGG BOSS 16 NOMINATION

Four contestants including Vikas Manaktala, Ankit Gupta, Sreejita De and Tina have been nominated for elimination this week. Adding a new twist in tale, the makers have closed the voting lines once again. They have released a new promo where Priyanka Choudhary can be seen sitting in the confession room. She will be given a tough choice-either save Rs 25 lakh or save her friend Ankit Gupta from eviction.

Do you agree with Rubina Dilaik's views? What do you have to say about her post? Share your thoughts by tweeting @Filmibeat.