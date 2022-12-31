Bigg Boss 16: As Fans Demand Ankit Gupta's Re-Entry, Shekhar Suman Says 'Public Opinion Should Be...'

Bigg Boss 16 update: Ankit Gupta has been trending on Twitter ever since he was evicted from Salman Khan's reality show. Ardent fans of the Udaariyaan actor are miffed with the makers as they believe that he was eliminated in an 'unfair' manner. The TV heartthrob had to leave the Bigg Boss 16 house as the other housemates voted against him. The makers had closed the voting lines and hence, Ankit's followers are unhappy with his eviction.

From running a social media campaign to bring him back to flooding the Instagram and Twitter profile of Colors channel with messages, the fans have been working round the clock to ensure that Ankit Gupta returns as a wildcard contestant in Bigg Boss 16.

Amid the demand for Ankit Gupta's re-entry in the BB 16 house, Shekhar Suman posted a cruptic tweet on his official Twitter handle on Saturday (December 31).

BIGG BOSS 16: SHEKHAR SUMAN'S TWEET HINTS AT FANS DEMAND FOR ANKIT'S COMEBACK

Shekhar Suman, who hosts the Bigg Bulletin in the reality show, has been quite vocal about Ankit Gupta's comeback in the Bigg Boss 16 house. From sharing Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's condition after Ankit's elimination to supporting the fans, the actor has been posting updates from the show in social media.

The Movers And Shakers host said that public opinion and demand should be respected. Without mentioning names, he hinted towards fans' demand to bring back Ankit Gupta as a wildcard contestant in the show.

"Public opinion n demand should be respected," Shekhar Suman wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Responding to the tweet, one user tweeted, "Sir we have been Trending for ANKIT'S RE ENTRY for past 7 days still no sign of his re entry...plz give us hint sir ..we want ANKIT GUPTA BACK IN BB16 AS A CONTESTANT."

"And salman sir has contradicted his statement twice that only public can vote you out then why such biaseness with #AnkitGupta𓃵 ? audience want to see Ankit back!! Bring him back please," another said on Twitter.

BIGG BOSS 16: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT ANKIT GUPTA'S COMEBACK?

While gossip mills suggested that the Udaariyaan star will be seen as a special guest during the Family Week, there are reports that the actor has already signed his new show on Colors channel and he will commence the shoot for the same soon.

Ankit Gupta has not revealed if Bigg Boss 16 makers have approached him for a comeback or not.

BIGG BOSS 16 ELIMINATION

Yesterday, Salman Khan schooled Archana Gautam for crossing the line and passing below-the-belt remarks on Vikas Manaktala and Shalin Bhanot while engaging in a fight with them. The Bollywood superstar explained that if he could bring her back, he had the power to evict her as well.

Unlike previous times, Salman Khan talked to Archana Gautam alone in the living area. The other housemates were asked to leave the room when the Bharat actor had a conversation with the actress-politician.

Seven contestants have been nominated including Sreejita De, Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Vikas Manaktala, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot. It remains to be seen which celebrity will get evicted this week on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

