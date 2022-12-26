Bigg Boss 16 | Fans SLAM Sajid Khan For Asking Sumbul Touqeer If She 'Loves Fahmaan Khan': Stop Mocking Her

Bigg Boss 16 update: Sajid Khan was heavily criticised on social media after he asked Sumbul Touqeer about 'loving Fahmaan Khan' in yesterday's episode of Salman Khan's show. Fans called out the Bollywood filmmaker for questioning the Imlie actress about her 'fondness' for Fahmaan Khan. They accused Sajid Khan and the 'mandali' of 'bullying' the youngest contestant of Bigg Boss 16. As the video from the episode went viral, netizens expressed their displeasure over Sajid's behaviour.

BIGG BOSS 16: SUMBUL REVEALS IF SHE 'LOVES FAHMAAN'

In yesterday's episode, Shiv Thakare said that Sumbul Touqeer still smelled Fahmaan Khan's T-shirt while talking in the bedroom area. Responding to Shiv, Sajid Khan said that Sumbul has stolen Fahmaan's four tees. Imlie didn't like the conversation and hence, she stated that she only took one of Fahmaan's t-shirt.

Sajid Khan even asked Sumbul if 'she loved Fahmaan Khan'. The TV actress replied, "Dating vala pyaar nahi hai. Aisa koi pyaar nahi hai. Mera ek alag attachment hai Fahmaan se. Maine MC Stan ko bataya hai. Mere paas papa ki t-shirt hai, jisko main sunghti hu," she said.

(Translation- My love for him is not about dating him. I don't have such kind of love for him. I have a different attachment for Fahmaan. I even MC Stan about the same. I also keep on smelling my father's t-shirt.)

BIGG BOSS 16 FANS BELIEVE SAJID IS 'BULLYING' SUMBUL

Netizens accused Sajid Khan of 'bullying' Sumbul Touqeer by taking jibes at her father and her 'love life'. They expressed their concern on Twitter, slamming the Housefull director for his actions.

One user tweeted, "All he did was prove what an intolerable piece of work he is. First questioning

@TouqeerSumbul relationship with FK, then questioning her stand with HM and mocking her dad." She shared videos from the episode where Sajid Khan can be seen taking a fun jibe at Sumbul Touqeer.

Another fan wrote, "Mocking and insulting someone nd her family is not acceptable. Stop mocking her." Sumbul trended on Twitter after her followers extended support to her on the micro-blogging site.

"Kindly don't promote bullying culture in the name of entertainment - it's 4th time now," one user said.

BIGG BOSS 16 NOMINATIONS

Sreejita De, Vikas Mankatala and Sumul Touqeer will have a major war of words as they will fail to come to consensus during the nomination. While Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will target Priyanka Choudhary, saying that her game has become weaker after Ankit Gupta's elimination, Tina Datta will vote against Sumbul Touqeer.

It remains to be seen which contestants will get nominated for elimination this week on Bigg Boss 16.

Do you believe that Sajid Khan is 'bullying' Sumbul Touqeer Khan in Bigg Boss 16? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates.