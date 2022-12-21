Bigg Boss 16| Fans Want Salman To School MC Stan As He Threatens Shalin Bhanot: Kya Iss Baar Bhi Chup Rahege

Bigg Boss 16 update: Netizens expressed their displeasure after MC Stan issued threats to Shalin Bhanot following their major war of words in the reality show. They requested Salman Khan, who hosts the hit show, to take strict action against the rapper and school him for his behaviour inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Many social media users slammed MC Stan for giving open threats to a contestant.

NETIZENS WANTS SALMAN KHAN TO SCHOOL MC STAN

MC Stan, who lost his cool following his fight with Shalin Bhanot, said that his fans would 'beat' the TV actor after he leaves the Bigg Boss 16 house. He also warned Shalin Bhanot, asking him if he wants to stay in Mumbai safely or not.

Netizens asked Salman Khan to reprimand MC Stan for his behaviour, reminding him that he did the same earlier after he locked horns with Shalin.

""It's the second time MC Stan, despite getting warning from Bigg Boss and Salman Khan in week 7, violently charged at Shalin Bhanot with intent to hurt," a fan tweeted.

FANS WANT MC STAN EVICTION FROM BIGG BOSS 16

Many Twitter users called out MC Stan for crossing the line and openly issuing a threat to a fellow contestant. They demanded his eviction from Salman Khan's show, saying that he threatened Shalin about staying in Mumbai.

"What the h*ll is this. #McStan openly threatening #ShalinBhanot. He said bombay me rehna hai tujhe, Ghar se utha Lunga " this is serious #BiggBoss16. Evict him asap. What are you promoting," one user tweeted.

BIGG BOSS 16 ELIMINATION

Four contestants have been nominated for eviction but the makers have closed the voting lines. They have dropped a new promo where Priyanka Choudhary can be seen making a tough decision in the confession room. She will have to either save Rs 25 lakh or Ankit Gupta from elimination.

Do you think Salman Khan should reprimand MC Stan for his behaviour? How will he react to the entire fight during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode?

Do share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat. Keep watching this space for more telly updates.