Bigg Boss 16| EX Contestant Takes Dig At Sajid Khan As He Predicts Ankit Gupta's Eviction: Waise Ab Toh...
Bigg Boss 16 update: Sajid Khan trended on Twitter after he predicted that Ankit Gupta would get evicted from Salman Khan's show. The Bollywood filmmaker, who was miffed with Priyanka Choudhary for blaming him for losing Rs 25 lakh to save Sumbul Touqeer, made a bold prediction about Ankit Gupta's future in Bigg Boss 16.
SAJID KHAN TALKS ABOUT ANKIT GUPTA ELIMINATION
The Housefull director claimed that he knew the 'screenplay' of Bigg Boss 16, stating that Priyanka Choudhary's efforts in saving Ankit Gupta would go in vain as he will get evicted from the reality show. Making a prediction about the Udaariyaan actor, Sajid said that he would be shown the door during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
Netizens were not pleased with Sajid Khan's prediction about Ankit Gupta's eviction. They expressed their displeasure on Twitter after watching the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16.
KAMYA PANJABI'S DIG AT SAJID KHAN
Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi took a jibe at Sajid for predicting that Ankit's journey will end this week. She shared a post on Twitter, saying that she will wait to see if Sajid's calculation turns out to be true or not.
"Arre arre arre #Sajid andar kuch aur, baahar kuch aur, chalo ab toh palat doh game... waise ab toh humein bhi dekhna hai ki aapka calculation kitna sahi hai, will #Ankit leave this week," Kamya Punjabi wrote on the micro-blogging site.
The Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress also supported Sumbul Touqeer after Sajid claimed that she reacted when a guest shared her father's letter during the task. She said that Sajid was doing the 'same thing' he did with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik.
"Well I don't think #Sumbul ne react kiya, and now Sajid is doing the same thing he did with #Abdu n #Nimrit," the Bigg Boss 7 contestant tweeted.
Interestingly, Ankit Gupta has been nominated for elimination this week along with Tina Datta, Sreejita De and Vikas Manaktala. As the voting lines are closed, viewers are curious to know if the makers will evict someone or not. Only three contestants have been evicted till date
On a related note, Bigg Boss 16 has received an extension of four weeks. The grand finale will take place on February 12, 2023.
Do you agree with Kamya Panjabi's views about Sajid Khan? We look forward to reading your thoughts about the same. Tweet us @Filmibeat.
Stay tuned for more updates!
