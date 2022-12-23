Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Takes DIG At Sajid Khan For 'Maximum Strikes', Says 'Hadh Toh Tab Ho Gayi...'

Bigg Boss 16 update: Netizens are not impressed with Sajid Khan for continuously talking about strike during the recent ration task in Salman Khan's show. He even took Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma's name, accusing them of reacting and causing a strike. After fans, even a former contestant called the Bollywood filmmaker for continuously mentioning the word 'strike' when the task was going on.

Kamya Panjabi, who is an avid viewer of Bigg Boss 16, expressed her views after the episode went on air. She took a jibe at the Housefull director, saying that he made maximum strikes.

BIGG BOSS 16: KAMYA PANJABI TAKES DIG AT SAJID KHAN

The TV actress took a dig at Sajid Jhan, saying that he caused the 'maximum strikes' during the task. She expressed her displeasure with him for mentioning the word 'strike' multiple times while the other contestants were busy playing the task.

The Bigg Boss 7 contestant said that it was strange the the housemates were unable to identify that Sajid Khan was 'responsible' for the most number of strikes in the task. She shared a post on Twitter, voicing her opinion about the task and the performance of the contestants.

"Hahahha the max strike was by #Sajid talking about the strike again n again while the task was on, hadd toh tab ho gayi when he said #Soundarya ki chhithi aayi hai, strange kisiko samaj nahi aa rahi hai baat #BiggBoss," Kamya Panjabi wrote on the micro-blogging site. Check out her tweet!

Kamya Punjabi's tweet went viral on the internet as netizens praised her for calling out Sajid Khan, who called himself the 'mastermind of Bigg Boss 16'.

BIGG BOSS 16: PRIYANKA, ARCHANA GET EMOTIONAL

In yesterday's episode, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary got emotional after they Bigg Boss read the letters of their family members. Bigg Boss read Archana's brother and mom's letter, leaving her emotional. She playfully joked about her brother Gulshan Gautam's English, syaying that he must have used Google translator while writing the letter.

BIGG BOSS 16 ELIMINATION

All eyes are on the Shukravaar Ka Vaar and Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode as the fans are keen to know which contestant will get evicted from Bigg Boss 16. Four housemates- Sreejita De, Ankit Gupta, Vikas Manaktala and Tina Datta have been nomoinated this week. However, there's a big catch.

The voting lines were never opened, which left the netizens wondering if the makers will introduce a new twist in the realit show.

Interestingly, only three contestants have faced eviction on Bigg Boss 16 till date. They are Manya Singh, Gori Nagori and Gautam Vig. The other contestants are still vying for the winner's trophy.

