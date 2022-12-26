Bigg Boss 16 | EX Contestant Takes Dig At People Celebrating Ankit's Eviction: Priyanka Choudhary Will Come...

Bigg Boss 16 update: While ardent fans of Ankit Gupta after unhappy over his eviction, there are a few contestants who were beaming with joy post his exit from the Bigg Boss 16 house. Be it Archana Gautam or Soundarya Sharma, contestants have expressed their happiness over Ankit Gupta's elimination. They have even targeted Priyanka Choudhary, taking a dig at her for being 'dependent' on her Udaariyaan co-star.

A former Bigg Boss contestant has now come in support of Priyanka Choudhary after the contestants and a few fans trolled her post Ankit's eviction. She said that one should never be dependent on anyone inside the BB 16 house. She also took a dig at the housemates, who mocked Priyanka and taunted her after her friend left the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Bigg Boss 16: Kamya's Tweet For Priyanka Bigg Boss 16: Kamya's Tweet For Priyanka Kamya Panjabi, who was last seen in Sanjog, expressed her opinion on the current game plan of the contestant and said that one must not be dependent on others for support as rivals can try to vote them out. '#BiggBoss meh aap chahe kuch bhi karo bas kisika kandha naa bano kyuki uss kisike dushman sabse pehle aapko baahar nikalenge, well I feel #Priyanka will come out even more stronger than before,' she tweeted. Bigg Boss 16: Kamya's Dig At Trolls Kamya Panjabi took a jibe at the people, who celebrated Ankit Gupta' eviction, stating they Priyanka will emerge stronger after the actor's exit from the Bigg Boss 16 house. She silenced the haters with a single tweet, claiming that Priyanka will roar and turn out to be stronger than before. 'So for all those who r happy abt #Ankit leaving, Picture abhi baaki hai,' She wrote on the micro-blogging site. Advertisement Bigg Boss 16: Kamya Calls Ankit's Eviction 'Unfair' The TV star also voiced out her thoughts about Ankit Gupta's elimination, calling it 'unfair'. The Bigg Boss 7 contestant said that the makers should have let the audience decide the fate of a celebrity instead of voting him/her out by their own. She compared Ankit with Abhinav Shukla, who was also evicted in the same way in Bigg Boss 14. Her tweet went viral on the internet in no time. Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Targets Priyanka Choudhary Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Targets Priyanka Choudhary Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who has been engaged in a heated rivalry with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, once again targeted her in the nominations. The Choti Sarrdaarni actress nominated her saying that Priyanka's game got weaker after Ankit Gupta's exit from Bigg Boss 16. While Tina Datta wanted to nominated Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit continued to target Priyanka in the nominations.

Priyanka Choudhary got emotional when Ankit Gupta got evicted from Bigg Boss 16. The Gatbandhan actress broke down into tears while bidding farewell to her good friend.

What you do think about Kamya Panjabi's tweet? Do you believe that Priyanka Choudhary will become stronger after Ankit Gupta's eviction? Share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

