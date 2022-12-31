Bigg Boss 16: Krushna Abhishek Trolls Priyanka Choudhary In Front Of Salman Khan, Says 'Do Log Sirf...'
Bigg Boss 16 update: Ladies and gentlemen, tighten up your seat belts as the makers of Salman Khan's reality show have promised to take everyone a roller coaster ride on New Year 2023 eve. From new twists to special performances, viewers will be provided with blockbuster entertainment on Bigg Boss 16. While all eyes are on the upcoming elimination in BB 16, the makers have released a new promo where Krushna Abhishek can be seen playfully trolling a popular contestant.
We are talking about Priyanka Choudhary. In a viral video, the comedian can be seen taking a fun jibe at the Udaariyaan actress when he made an appearance on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
BIGG BOSS 16: PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY REACTS AS KRUSHNA ABHISHEK TROLLS HER
The official Twitter handle of Colors channel dropped a promo along with the caption, "Saal ki aakhri raat, hoga dhamakedaar entertainment." As the makers have promised high dose of entertainment, they invited veteran actor Dharmendra and other artists to cheer up the contestants.
Krushna Abhishek, who was dressed as Jackie Shroff, imitated the Bollywood actor and playfully trolled Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Can you guess what he said? He took a fun dig at Priyanka coming in between Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot's fight, which later turned ugly as both the celebs passed demeaning remarks against each other.
"Do log sirf baat kar rahe hote hain. Priyanka aake aisa samjhati hai ki dono khoon ke pyase ho jate hain," Krushna joked in front of Salman Khan. Salman couldn't help but laugh as the comedian took a fun jibe at Priyanka Choudhary for 'interfering' into others' fight.
BIGG BOSS 16: PRIYANKA VS ARCHANA
Archana Gautam has been targeting Priyanka Choudhary ever since Ankit Gupta was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 house. The former played a big role in Ankit Gupta's eviction as she planned and plotted against the Udaariyaan actor, forming a pact with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer and Soundarya Sharma to eliminate him from the game.
Priyanka locked horns with Archana over ration, refusing to eat the dinner that the latter prepared. She supported Shalin Bhanot and Vikas Manaktala after Archana passed below-the-belt remarks and dragged their family members into the fight.
The TV diva also warned Archana to stay away from her after the actress-politician tried to come closer and irritate her.
On a related note, Priyanka Choudhary has been nominated for eviction this week. She is in the danger zone along with seven contestants including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, Vikas Manaktala and Shalin Bhanot. It remains to be seen which celebrity will bid adieu to the BB 16 house.
Will there be another twist in eviction after last week's surprise elimination? Ankit Gupta had to leave the show during the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode as the housemates voted against him.
Do you think Priyanka Chahar Choudhary can emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 16? Share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.
