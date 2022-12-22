Bigg Boss 16: Netizens SLAM Sajid Khan For Allegedly Bullying Sumbul; Say ‘He Always Gaslights Everyone’

Sajid Khan has been the talk of the town ever since he participated in Bigg Boss 16. As the social media has been brimming with an opinion on Sajid's participation in the popular reality show, he often makes the headlines for allegedly manipulating the contestants in the house. In fact, his bond with Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik often make the headlines. Amid this, the ace filmmaker is making the headlines for his recent argument with Sumbul Touqeer Khan during the ration task and netizens aren't pleased with his behaviour towards the Imlie actress.

It so happened that as per the task the housemates were not supposed to give any reaction to the guests' activities during the the task. So when one of the guests narrated Sumbul's father's letter, the young actress tried to stay strong and not give a reaction. However, the housemates did get a strike in that round. As a result, Sajif was of the opinion that it was Sumbul who reacted during the task. Although Sumbul was adamant that she stayed strong and didn't give any reaction, Sajid refused to budge. But his behaviour didn't go down well with the netizens and stated that Sajid often gaslights the contestants. A Twitter user took to the micro-blogging site and tweeted, "#sajidkhan always gaslights everyone and tries hard to act like a peacemaker but why does he always try to stop the opposite group people he always allowws his mandali to say or do anything but the moment #vikasmanaktala said against stan sajid was suppressing him".

