Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's Mom's SHOCKING Reaction To Her Clash With Priyanka Choudhary

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Choudhary have been engaged in a war of words since the first week of the reality show. From locking horns with each other to taking digs, the two popular TV stars have grabbed eyeballs with their fights. Nimrit, who is fondly known for her role of Meher in Choti Sarrdaarni, faced flak on social media after she called Priyanka a daily soap vamp.Priyanka Choudharys fans slammed the actress on Twitter, expressing their displeasure over her remark. They also lashed out at her for targeting Ankit Gupta and Priyanka in the nominations and plotting to evict Ankit from the Bigg Boss 16 house.NIMRITS MOTHER REACTS TO HER FIGHT WITH PRIYANKANimrit Kaur Ahluwalias mother, while interacting with a portal, expressed her concern for her. She said that she was not pertubed with the ongoing developments in the show.Calling her daughter strong, Inderpreet Kaur Ahluwalia said that she never engaged in talking ill about the other contestants. She added that Priyanka and Nimrit are two totally different people.Its a clash of two diametrically opposite personalities, Inderpreet told ETimes.