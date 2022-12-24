Bigg Boss 16 | Priyanka Choudhary Fans Call Salman Khan 'Biased' As He Slams Her: Hamein Sab Dikhta...
Bigg Boss 16 update: Netizens came out in Priyanka Choudhary's support after Salman Khan schooled out her justifying her action while pressing the buzzer to save Ankit Gupta. The Bollywood superstar questioned the Udaariyaan actress for justifying her points while not stating that others (Sajid Khan) were wrong in saving the housemates. Her fans extended support to the actress after the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor slammed her during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
SALMAN KHAN SLAMS PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY
"Priyanka jab aapne Ankit ko bachane ke liye buzzer nahi dabaya, toh aapka decision inse alag kaise hua? Kaafi season ke baad aisi Devi mili hai iss ghar ke andar, pujo yaar. Aap jo karo, woh sahi. Dusra wahi cheez kare, toh woh galat?," Salman told Priyanka.
Responding to the Bharat actor, she said, "Dost ki bali nahi chadana chahati." However, Salman seemed to be in no mood to listen to her. He mocked her by calling her 'Devi', stating that he never saw a contestant like her.
Do you think Priyanka Choudhary deserved to be reprimanded for her decision and actions in Bigg Boss 16? We look forward to reading your thoughts about the same. Tweet us @Filmibeat.
Stay tuned for more telly updates.
