Tu Maa Bhi Nahi Ban...: EX Contestant Slams Archana Gautam Post Her Fight With Shalin, Vikas In Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 update: Archana Gautam trended on social media after yesterday's episode went on air on Colors channel as she created chaos inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. From name-calling to making personal comments, the actress-politician engaged in a major war of words with Vikas Mankatala, Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the show.

Things got heated as Archana Gautam involved the family members of Vikas Manaktala and Shalin Bhanot in their conversation, leading to the chaos in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Shalin Bhanot slammed Archana for dragging his former wife Dalljiet Kaur while fighting with him over kitchen issues.

A former Bigg Boss contestants also expressed his displeasure with Archana Gautam, calling her out on Twitter for her behaviour. He slammed her and said that she crossed the line with her below-the-belt remark.

We are talking about Rahul Vaidya. The Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up took a jibe at Archana Gautam as he expressed his opinion on her ugly spat with Vikas Manaktala and Shalin Bhanot inside the BB 16 house.

The singer, who grabbed eyeballs during his stint in Bigg Boss 14, lambasted Archana Gautam for her personal remarks on Vikas Manaktala's wife Gunjan Walia's miscarriage on national television. After engaging in a war of words with Vikas, Archana taunted him saying, 'Tu kabhi baap nahi ban sakta', leaving the former miffed. Archana made the remark after Vikas took her father's name while calling her out over her behaviour. After netizens slammed Archana, Rahul Vaidya also expressed his displeasure with way she took a jibe at Vikas and Shalin. Rahul Vaidya condemned Archana's remarks, stating that his heart was crying to see how helpless Vikas Manaktala and Shalin Bhanot felt when the former attacked them in the Bigg Boss 16 house. He further said that it was 'shallow' of her to talk about Vikas' personal life in the show. Vaidya also mentioned that she should not have dragged Dalljiet Kaur's into the fight, saying that it was a 'low blow'. 'Archana was sooo below the belt today! My heart was crying to see how helpless Vikaas and Shalin were feeling ... it was soooooooo shallow of her to say 'tu toh baap bhi nahi ban sakta' and 'teri biwi do kaudi ki' Like soooo low,' the singer wrote on the micro-blogging site. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant further said that if Vikas Manaktala had told Archana Gautam, ''You will never become a mother', his career would have been over. His tweet went viral on the internet. 'Agar vikaas yehi baat archana ko bolta ki ' Archana tu toh maa bhi nahi ban sakti' .. trust me uska career khatam ho jaata ... #SoLow,' Rahul Vaidya tweeted.

Do you agree with Rahul Vaidya's thoughts about Archana Gautam? Should Salman Khan reprimand her for her behaviour?

