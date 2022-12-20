Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Calls Ankit Gupta 'Most Decent Player' As He, Priyanka Get Targeted In Nomination

Bigg Boss 16 update: After the housemates targeted Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary in the nomination task, several netizens and celebrities took to social media to extend support to them. A former Bigg Boss contestant also supported the duo, calling Ankit Gupta the most decent player of Salman Khans reality show.ANKIT GUPTA MOST DECENT PLAYER OF BIGG BOSS 16: EX CONTESTANTA popular former contestant of the show praised Ankit Gupta, taking a dig at Shiv Thakare, Archana Gauta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for ganging up against him and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the nomination task. He expressed his displeasure with their planning and plotting and called them out for breaking an important rule of Bigg Boss.We are talking about Rajiv Adatia, who has openly supported Ankit and Priyanka. He slammed the mandali, stating that preplannig as a group before nominations is not allowed in the show.The Bigg Boss 15 contestant pointed out that people wanted to eliminate Ankit Gupta as they wanted to get back at Priyanka Choudhary. Without taking names, he tooka dig at Shiv, Archana, Nimrit, Sumbul and others.He said that it was not fair when the housemates targetted Ankit Gupta as they had issues with his friend and Udaariyaan co-star Priyanka.The fundamental rule of BB is u can not discuss nominations!How u can preplan as a group who u will vote for and discuss openly!Also to get back at Priyanka you want to evict Ankit the most decent player because of problems with Priyanka? Not fair! #bb16, Rajiv Adatia wrote on the micro-blogging site.BIGG BOSS 16 NOMINATIONAs per the new promo, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will take Priyanka and Ankits name for nomination. The two co-stars will be targeted by the other contestants as they wish to end their alliance in the show.Will the housemates become successful in their planning? It remains to be seen.On a related note, Bigg Boss 16 has received an extension of four weeks. The grand finale of the show will now beam in the month of February 2023. Ardent fans are happy as the show is doing quite well in terms of ratings.Do you agree with Rajiv Adatias thoughts about the nomination and targetting? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting commat;Filmibeat. nbsp;