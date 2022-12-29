Bigg Boss 16: 'Cannot Bring Someone's Miscarriage', Says EX Contestant As He Lashes Out At Archana Gautam
Bigg Boss 16 update: Archana Gautam and Vikas Manaktala's ugly spat has become the talk of the town. Fans have expressed their displeasure over the way the two celebs conducted themselves in the Bigg Boss 16 house after their massive argument. From name-calling to involving father and wife in their conversation, the duo crossed all the limits in the show.
A former contestant took to social media to lash out at Archana Gautam for her behaviour in the show in recent weeks. He slammed the actress-politician for involving 'someone's miscarriage' in her feud with Vikas Manaktala. We are talking about Rajiv Adatia.
The Bigg Boss 15 contestant lambasted Archana Gautam for dragging someone's people life while having a fight with the person inside the BB 16 house. He didn't mince his words and called her out for the 'below-the-belt' remark.
What is your opinion about the entire fiasco involving Archana Gautam and Vikas Manaktala? Do you think Archana and Vikas will be reprimanded for their actions in Bigg Boss 16? How will Salman Khan react on the Weekend Ka Vaar?
Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.
Stay tuned for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.
- Bigg Boss 16 BREAKING: Karan Kundrra To Enter BB 16 House Along With THIS TV Diva. Deets Inside
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Finale Week: After Aravind KP, Season 7 Contestant Vasuki Vaibhav To Enter As Guest
- Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Not Coming In Family Week, Actor To Jet Off To THIS Place For New Year? What We Know
- Tu Maa Bhi Nahi Ban...: EX Contestant Slams Archana Gautam Post Her Fight With Shalin, Vikas In Bigg Boss 16
- LATEST TRP Ratings: Bigg Boss 16 Beats Yeh Hai Chahatein; Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Lead List
- Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Calls Sumbul Touqeer ‘Weak’ Contestant; Latter Gives A Perfect Comeback
- Bigg Boss 16| EX Contestant SLAMS Archana Gautam For Dragging Shalin Bhanot's EX Wife's Name In Fight
- Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma & Sreejita De Lip Kiss Each Other Leaving Abdu & Shiv Thakare Shocked; WATCH
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Divya Uruduga's Rumored Boyfriend Aravind KP Enters As Guest To Surprises Her
- Bigg Boss 16: Archana-Vikas’ Fight To Shalin Bhanot’s Breakdown; Here’s Everything To Expect From New Episode
- Bigg Boss 16: REAL Reason Why Shalin Bhanot Threatened To QUIT Salman Khan's Show. Here's What Archana Said
- BB16: Vikas’s Wife Guunjan SLAMS Sumbul For Setting False Narratives Against Him; Says ‘This Wasn’t Cool’