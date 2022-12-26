Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan To Offer Ankit Gupta A Film? His Chat With Priyanka Choudhary Goes Viral
Bigg Boss 16 update: Ankit Gupta's elimination from Salman Khan's show has become the talk of the town. Fans have been demanding his return ever since rumours about him getting evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house surfaced on the internet. While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the latest trend, a video from the show is going viral on social media. Sajid Khan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary can be seen talking about Ankit Gupta in the clip.
BIGG BOSS 16: SAJID KHAN TO OFFER ANKIT GUPTA A FILM
After Ankit Gupta's eviction, Priyanka Choudhary and Sajid Khan talked about the Udaariyaan actor and his journey in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The Bollywood filmmaker discussed with Priyanka about the person whom he should offer a film in the futur3e. He told the actress that the housemates only listen but never give an approval to him.
Sajid Khan told Priyanka Choudhary, "Others didn't even reciprocate. However, Ankit Gupta used to reply when I talked about offering him a film. He has the required knowledge and desire to feature in a movie. I will meet him after the show and ask him to take his career a little more seriously."
Sajid Khan dropped hints about offering a film to Ankit Gupta while interacting with Priyanka Choudhary in the garden area.
