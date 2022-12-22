Bigg Boss 16 Update: Salman Khan SCHOOLS Shalin Bhanot & MC Stan During Shukravaar Ka Vaar; WATCH

Bigg Boss 16 has often visited some heated arguments in the house which has left the audience brimming with an opinion. However, the recently a nasty fight on the popular reality show left everyone shocked and the social media was buzz with tweets about it. We are talking about the nasty fight between Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan. The two had locked horns during the nomination task wherein Stan had nominated Tina Datta for elimination. As Stan and Shalin got into an ugly war of words, they were not just seen abusing each other but the rapper had even allegedly threatened the Naagin actor on national television.

Ever since then, fans have been requesting Salman Khan to address the issue on the show and there have been speculations about the superstar's reaction to this ugly fight. And now, Salman has finally reacted to Shalin and Stan's fight. In the recent promo, Salman was seen schooling Shalin and MC Stan for their choice of words. He stated, "While you guys are having a war of words, why is it that your family is getting abused". He was even seen repeating the offensive statements made by the two on national television and both Shalin and Stan were embarrassed for the same.

Advertisement

Check Out Salman Khan's Reaction To Shalin Bhanot & MC Stan's Fight:

Meanwhile, Shalin's parents have also released an open letter post the ugly fight on social media. The letter read as, "To the Bigg Boss family, Namaste and thank you for all the love you have all been showering on our son Shalin. Shalin signed up for this truly amazing journey, the one with lots of challenges. We are sure he will come out emerging as a winner of hearts and love. However, we are worried! Last night seeing our son get death threats on national television has been worrisome. Post the episode, the threats have continued to pour in via fandoms and we wonder how is this ok? It's a reality show but at the end of the day, it's for entertainment. Why are we bringing life and death and death threats in to this all? Our family is genuinely worried and we want to know how is this allowed on national television? We are worried about our son, his safety and the safety of our family! There's nothing beyond our son's happiness and safety that matters to us.... From, Shalin ke mummy aur daddy".