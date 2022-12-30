Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Locks Horns With Salman Khan During Shukravaar Ka Vaar - Watch

Bigg Boss 16 had an interesting week and it has managed to keep the audience intrigued. This week, Archana Gautam's frequent tiffs in the house had got the town buzzing. Amid this, her nasty fight with Shalin Bhanot also made the headlines wherein Archana had made an offensive comment about the actor's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur. While the fight has got everyone brimming with an opinion, host Salman Khan will be addressing the same during the Shukravaar Ka Vaar. However, the Shukravaar Ka Vaar will be taking a different turn as Shalin will be seen locking horns with Salman.

This happened after Salman Khan was seen schooling Shalin for his aggressive and an offensive remark towards Archana during the argument. For the uninitiated, Shalin had allegedly called Archana '2 kaudi ki aurat' following which the latter made an offensive remark about the Naagin actor's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur. As Salman pointed out Shalin's mistake, the latter lost his calm and locked horns with the superstar. Shalin responded, "Agar mujhe gussa aaya bhi hai to main usko uske baare me bol raha hu, na ki mere apne parivaar ke baare me sunta ja raha hu.... somebody who is extremely special to me, I can't take it." To this, Salman explained saying that Shalin has missed the point once again. Much to everyone's surprise, Shalin got sarcastic and said, "Sit quiet, pyaar se aise aur sunte raho".

Take a look at Salman Khan and Shalin Bhanot's argument on Bigg Boss 16:

Meanwhile, Salman will also be seen slamming Archana over her personal remarks about Shalin and Vikas Manaktala's respective families. The superstar told Archana that her offensive words have destroyed her image. Salman also emphasised that if he can bring her back to the show, he can definitely evict her.

Meanwhile, on a related note, Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been declared safe from elimination this week. On the other hand, as Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De, Vikas Mankatala, Priyanka Choudhary and Nimrit Ahluwalia have been nominated for elimination, it will be interesting to see who will walk out of Bigg Boss 16 this weekend.