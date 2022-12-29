Bigg Boss 16: Shalin-Vikas FIGHT, Priyanka TARGETS Nimrit, Tina TAUNTS Sajid. What To Expect In New Episode

Bigg Boss 16 new episode details: Salman Khan's reality show is getting interesting with every passing day, all thanks to the drama-packed episodes. While the makers are busy introducing new twists and turns, the contestants are working hard to impress the audience and advance to the next level. The non-stop fights and drama inside the Bigg Boss have captured the attention of the viewers.

If you believe that the drama in the show is over, you are mistaken. Things got heated once again in the Bigg Boss 16 house as two contestants locked horns with each other. If this was not enough, there was a lot of attacks during a task which Bigg Boss introduced to save a contestant from elimination.

Wondering what's in store for the viewers in new episode of Bigg Boss 16? Grab a bowl of nachos and start reading to know what you can expect from Thursday (December 29) episode.

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot, Vikas Manaktala's BIG Fight Shalin Bhanot and Vikas Manaktala engaged in a major war of words when the former expressed his displeasure with the latter not giving the ration on time for cooking. While Shalin accused Vikas of 'bitching behind his back', the latter responded back with a fierce reply. Shalin lost his calm at Vikas and asked to behave properly with him. The Main Na Bhoologi actor lashed out at Shalin, not backing down when he slammed him. The official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss 16 shared a promo to give a glimpse of their fight. Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's FIERY Reply To Shalin Bhanot Sumbul Touqeer is back in the game with a bang. After staying low for a while, the Imlie actress created ripples with her perfect comeback in the Bigg Boss 16 house. When Shalin Bhanot called Sumbul a 'weak contestant' during a task, she responded back by saying that he has not right to decide if a housemate is 'strong or weak'. Sumbul vowed never to cry again in the show, reminding everyone that she won't listen to whatever others will say about her in the show. Advertisement Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta TAUNTS Sajid Khan As per the new task, the nominated contestants got a chance to safeguard themselves from eviction. The eight contestants had to work as a publisher and pitch their stories to the editors (Sajid Khan, MC Stan Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare). During the task, Sajid Khan planned and plotted to save Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia from elimination. However, Bigg Boss interrupted in between and said, 'Very good. Decide karliya kise bachana hai.' Tina Datta expressed her concern over the same, taunting Sajid Khan for trying to save Nimrit from eviction and not giving a fair chance to other housemates, who have been nominated for eviction this week.

On a related note, eight contestants have been nominated for elimination. Sreejita De, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Vikas Mankatala and Shalin Bhanot are in the danger zone.

