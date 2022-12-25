Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman Reveals Priyanka Choudhary's CONDITION After Ankit Gupta's Eviction: Bahut...

Bigg Boss 16 update: We have an important piece of information for all the fans of Priyanka Choudhary. They are wondering how the Udaariyaan actress is coping up after Ankit Gupta's elimination from Bigg Boss 16. Shekhar Suman, who shot for an episode of Weekend Ka Vaar with the housemates, has finally revealed Priyanka Choudhary's condition after Ankit Gupta's elimination. Read on to know more.

SHEKHAR SUMAN REVEALS PRIYANKA IS SAD AFTER ANKIT'S EVICTION

Shekhar Suman, who is quite active on social media, posted a tweet, a few hours after Ankit Gupta got eliminated from the show. Netizens bombarded the actor, who hosts Bigg Bulletin, with messages, asking him Priyanka and Ankit.

Shekhar tweeted, "Jhoot humesha dabey paanv aata hai." Responding to him a user asked him about Priyanka's condition after Ankit's exit.

The user questioned Shekhar about the Bigg Boss bulletin shoot, requesting him to share details about Priyanka's condition post her friend's eviction. He also asked her if she laughed at all during the segment.

"Sir aaj apka shoot tha na bb mei? please bas itna bta do ki Priyanka ki haalat kaisi hai? wo hasi kya aaj?," the tweet. Shekhar replied to the question, revealing how Priyanka was dealing with Ankit Gupta's elimination.

The Movers and Shakers hosted revealed that Priyanka is 'very sad' while responding to the Twitter. user. "Udaas hai. Bahut udaas," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Here's a screenshot of the conversation!