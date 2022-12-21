Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's Fees CUT By 50 Percent After Extension? Actress' Father Reveals TRUTH

Was Sumbul Touqeer's fees for Bigg Boss 16 slashed by fifty percent after the show received an extension? Well, this is the question on everyone's mind ever since rumours about her remuneration getting reduced by a whopping amount surfaced on the internet. Sumbul Touqeer's father has now finally reacted to the speculations about her salary, putting an end to the conjecture. Read on to know what he said about the fee reduction rumours.

SUMBUL TOUQEER FEES FOR BIGG BOSS 16 REDUCED?

Gossip mills suggested that Sumbul Touqeer's fees for Bigg Boss 16 was reduced by a whopping amount as she failed to provide the required content. It was said that the makers slashed her remuneration by fifty percent, bringing it down by Rs 6 lakh. Yes, you read that right!

Speculations were also rife that Sumbul's fees was cut from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 6 lakh as she failed to give 'content' to the shoe despite being paid a huge amount. It was earlier rumoured that the Imlie actress is the highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss 16.

SUMBUL TOUQEER FATHER ON FEES REDUCTION RUMOURS

Breaking his silence on the rumours, Touqeer Hasan Khan called them 'baseless'. Sumbul Touqeer's fad, while interacting with a portal, blamed the PR teams of rival contestants and said that they were 'scared' of her popularity.

He claimed the PRs of other housemates were trying to spread rumours to sideline Sumbul and tarnish her image. Sumbul's team also issued an official statement to refute the speculations about her fees, stating that report is false.

"The report by a website of Sumbul's price slashing is baseless," Sumbul's team was quoted as saying by ETimes.

WHAT TINA DATTA SAID ABOUT SUMBUL TOUQEER?

In yesterday's episode, Priyanka Choudhary asked Tina Datta, Vikas Manaktala and Shalin Bhanot why they didn't nominate Sumbul Touqeer. Responding to the Udaariyaan actress, Tina Datta said that the Imlie star enjoys a significant fan following and hence, she decided to nominate Sreejita De to keep Ankit safe from elimination.

While Priyanka and Ankit disagreed with her, the Uttaran actress claimed that Sumbul has a great number of followers and she only wanted to save Ankit and hence, she took Sreejita De's name.

What do you have to say about Sumbul Touqeer's game plan in Bigg Boss 16? Is she a weak player or she has potential to emerge as a finalist? We are looking forward to your thoughts about the same. Drop a tweet @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.