Bigg Boss 16: After Vikkas & Sreejita, 2 More Wild Card Contestants To Enter Salman Khan’s Show?
Bigg Boss 16: Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the sixteenth season of Colors TV's controversial reality series Bigg Boss has been fetching amazing numbers ever since it premiered in October this year.
For the last few weeks, the show has been consistently featuring in the TRP list of top 10 shows across channels.
Bigg Boss 16 has been performing better than the last few seasons and the makers are happy with the numbers. Last week, Bigg Boss announced that the season has been extended for four weeks and will now end in February.
As the show has got an extension, the makers are planning to introduce several twists to make the show more interesting for viewers. According to latest buzz, the team is planning to introduce two more wild card contestants after Vikkas Manaktala and Sreejita De. Yes, you read that right!
Reportedly, the makers are currently discussing the same with channel and have approached some celebs. Bigg Boss Tak, the popular Twitter handle that regularly shares Bigg Boss 16 updates, has revealed the same on social media.
The tweet read, "Breaking! Makers are looking to add 2 more Wild Card contestants in upcoming week. They are currently in talk mode with channel and approached one. #BiggBoss16"
Take a look at the post here:
However, a confirmation regarding the same is still awaited. NEW MEMBER IN BIGG BOSS 16 Besides the usual nomantions and ration task, yesterday's (December 26) episode of Bigg Boss 16 turned out to be a special one as the show witnessed the entry of a new member. Well, we're talking about Mahim, the dog who entered the show as a Christmas gift for the contestants. He'll be staying with the housemates for a few days. FAMILY WEEK IN BIGG BOSS 16 Besides more wild card entries, the makers are also planning for the much-awaited family week. Reportedly, the families of Bigg Boss 16 participants will be seen entering during the New Year's celebration. Keep watching this space for more updates!
However, a confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.
NEW MEMBER IN BIGG BOSS 16
Besides the usual nomantions and ration task, yesterday's (December 26) episode of Bigg Boss 16 turned out to be a special one as the show witnessed the entry of a new member. Well, we're talking about Mahim, the dog who entered the show as a Christmas gift for the contestants. He'll be staying with the housemates for a few days.
FAMILY WEEK IN BIGG BOSS 16
Besides more wild card entries, the makers are also planning for the much-awaited family week. Reportedly, the families of Bigg Boss 16 participants will be seen entering during the New Year's celebration.
Keep watching this space for more updates!