Bigg Boss 16: Vijay Vikram Singh, Man Behind Bigg Boss Voice Enters Show For THIS Reason; WATCH VIDEO

Colors TV's Bigg Boss is India's biggest and most controversial reality show and its sixteenth season is currently airing on the channel.

Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 16 has been performing really well and viewers have been loving several popular contestants including Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

It's been over two months since the show premiered on TV and makers have been continuously introducing many twists to make it more interesting for viewers.

Recently, the Bigg Boss 16 viewers witnessed the exit of Abdu Rozik and Soundarya Sharma became the captain for the second consecutive week along with Sreejita De and MC Stan. In tonight's (December 21) episode, this week's ration-related task will be aired.

NEW RATION TASK IN BIGG BOSS 16

As shown in the latest promos, a few guests will enter the Bigg Boss house as a part of the task. While housemates have to completely ignore them, guests will try to grab their attention with their antics.

While a similar task had taken place in previous seasons as well. The highlight of this week's rations task is going to be the entry on our very own Bigg Boss as a guest. Yes, you read that right!

WHO IS VIJAY VIKRAM SINGH?

Voice-over artist Vijay Vikram Singh, who has been the voice of Bigg Boss for a very long time, will enter the house as a guest during the task. In the promo, the Bigg Boss narrator is seen reading the letter from Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father. He'll try his best to make the TV actress react to her father's emotional letter.

Take a look at the promo below:

As soon as the promo was released, we and many other loyal fans of Bigg Boss recognized Vijay Vikram Singh. Reportedly, it is going to be the first time when the voice of Bigg Boss will be seen entering the show. Now, it'll be interesting to see if contestants will recognize him or his voice.

ATUL KAPOOR - THE OTHER VOICE OF BIGG BOSS

Atul Kapoor is the other narrator of Bigg Boss. He has also been a part of the controversial show since long ago. Together, Atul and Vijay make sure to entertain viewers by doing their job with perfection.