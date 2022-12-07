Bigg Boss 16: Vikas Gupta Approached To Make Wild Card Entry Once Again? His Latest Tweet Hints So

After two successful months of entertaining viewers, the makers of Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16 are planning to introduce wild card contestants to make the show more interesting.

Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the controversial show currently features Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Ankit Gupta among others as participants.

As per the ongoing buzz, the Bigg Boss 16 team is already in talks with various celebrities for wild card entries. It looks like they have also approached a few ex-contestants to enter the Bigg Boss house again.

We're saying so because Bigg Boss 11 finalist Vikas Gupta has hinted being approached for the current season in his latest social media post.