Bigg Boss 16: Here’s How Vikas Manaktala Reacted To His Elimination After Three Weeks From Salman Khan’s Show

The last week of 2022 was quite happening on Bigg Boss 16. After all, for the first time in this season, eight contestants were nominated for elimination. This included Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sreejita De, Vikas Manaktala and Priyanka Choudhary. While Sumbul was saved by Sumbul, it was a tough fight for survival on the popular reality show. As speculations were rife about who will exit the house, Vikas Manaktala was eliminated from Bigg Boss 16.

Needless to say, Vikas's elimination came as a shock to his massive fan following as he entered the show early this month and was evicted just after three weeks. On the other hand, Vikas, who is known for his strong headed opinions and positive attitude in the house, was surprised as well. However, he took his elimination and stated that he is looking forward to celebrating the new year with his family. Vikas's elimination was an emotional moment for Shalin and Tina who shared a great bond with the Ghulaam actor. As Vikas was seen bidding adieu to the house, he also spoke about his journey on the show and said, "It's been a pleasure being here". Post eviction, Vikas stated that he played with honesty. He stated that he is overwhelmed with the love coming his way and that his stint left an impact in the game.

To note, Vikas had recently made the headlines for his ugly fight with Archana Gautam over using a gas stove on the show. Their fight got worse after Archan made an offensive remark about his personal life. Meanwhile, his wife Guunjan Walia has been quite proud of his game on Bigg Boss 16. She said, "Kudos to Vikkas for taking up the challenge of entering the house midway while others have already forged friendships and connections. He has been following his heart right from the word go and the first task. I guess, that's why he isn't liked by some inside the house. He unmasked them immediately after his entry. He is way bigger than these petty issues and is a very strong guy. He is a warrior. I am so proud of him and the way he is on the show".