Did You Know Vikas Manaktala’s Wife Guunjan Walia Was Once Married To This RadhaKrishn Actor?

Vikas Manaktala has been all over the headlines these days. The actor entered Bigg Boss 16 as a wild card contestant and his game on the popular reality show is grabbing a lot of eyeballs. He has been standing strong in the house and his headstrong opinions are winning hearts. Interestingly, Vikas' wife Guunjan Walia has also become the talk of the town as she was seen rooting for the actor. Interestingly, Guunjan was seen slamming Archana Gautam post her fight with Vikas. As Guunjan is all over the news these days, did you know she was earlier married to the RadhaKrishn actor?

We are talking about Sachin Verma who played the role of Bheeshma Pitamah in RadhaKrishn. According to media reports, Sachin and Guunjan tied the knot in 2008. Talking about it, Guunjan had stated, "Sachin and I had met through common friends and after that kind of kept on bumping into each other. And then only after about 3 and half months of meeting we got engaged! The engagement was in fact, a surprise planned by our families". On the other hand, Sachin has stated back then, "In spite of knowing her for such a short span of time, I realized that she is the girl for me. The feelings were mutual. Then we got each other introduced to our parents and from thereon things took its natural course. We got a 'roka' and then a proper engagement done".

