Bigg Boss 16: Guunjan Walia Is Missing Hubby Vikas Manaktala And This Post Is A Proof

Vikas Manaktala has been the talk of the town ever since he entered Bigg Boss 16 as a wild card contestant. From his strong head opinions to his arguments in the house, Vikas has managed to be in the limelight since the first day. In fact, his recent argument with Archana Gautam got the nation brimming with opinion after the latter made some offensive remarks against the Ghulaam actor. Amid this, Vikas' wife Guunjan Walia has been standing strong with the actor and has been rooting for him.

And now, Guunjan is making the headlines for her sweet post for Vikas which proves that she is missing him. Taking to her Instagram story, Guunjan shared Vikas' post wherein he was narrating a poetry. He said, "jo bichad gaye to dil umar bhar lagega nahi..... lagega, lagne lagega par lagega nahi. Wo khush hai bahut, par dekh kar lagega nahi.... main khush nhi hu magar dekh kar lagega nhi". Sharing the post Guunjan shared a sweet hug sticker and it did melt hearts.

Take a look at Guunjan Walia's post for Vikas Manaktala: