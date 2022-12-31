‘Meri Niyat…’ Bigg Boss 16’s Vikkas Manaktala Finally Reacts To Casteist Slur Against Archana

Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar Update: The sixteenth season of Colors TV's controversial reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, has been continuously grabbing eyeballs since its premiere in October this year.

Recently, Bigg Boss 16 made headlines for the wrong reasons when Vikkas Manaktala made a casteist remark against a co-contestant. After Archana indirectly commented about the actor's wife Gunjan Walia's miscarriage, both indulged in a nasty fight.

In the end, Vikkas passed a casteist slur and said, "Neech jati ke log". Since then, the actor has been receiving criticism. Recently, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) too sought action against his comment.

Amid all this, the TV star has finally issued an apology. In the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss called both Vikkas and Archana inside the confession room and emphasised that the show does not support any discriminating remarks or comments.

Advertisement

Vikas also expressed regret for his remarks and clarified that he did not mean to offend or disrespect anyone. He stated that he disbelieves in treating people unfairly based on their gender, caste, or religion and added that whatever he said was merely made in the 'heat of the moment.'

Apologising to Archana and viewers, he said, "Meri niyat kisi ko galat bolne ke liye nahi thi".

When Bigg Boss asked Archana about her views on Vikkas' apology, she said she was pleased that he realised his mistake and offered his apology. Bigg Boss also cautioned the two, stating that such comments must never be made again in the future.

Returning to their fight, during the nasty verbal exchange between Archana and Vikkas, the former spilled water in hot oil in the kitchen. The incident started when Vikkas entered the kitchen to make tea while Archana was cooking. This infuriated and outraged the actress-turned-politician. The two exchanged blows, but Archana accidentally overturned a saucepan, causing water to run into an appliance with hot oil and all over the kitchen. That's when he passed the slur during their heated exchange.

For the unversed, Vikkas is among the seven nominated contestants this week and it'll be interesting to see if viewers will save him from eviction or not.

Keep watching this space for more updates!