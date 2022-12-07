Bigg Boss 16: Vikkas Manaktala To Enter As A Wild Card; Reveals His Biggest Competition On The Show; Watch

Bigg Boss 16 has been synonymous with mind boggling twists and turns. From the tasks to nominations to eliminations, everything on the popular reality show tends to leave the audience and contestants intrigued. As the contestants have successfully carved a niche for themselves in the house, the audience has been looking forward to wild card entries in the game. And the wait is finally over as a wild card contestant is set to enter the Bigg Boss house. We are talking about Vikkas Manaktala who is the new wild card contestant of the house.

The makers have unveiled the new promo of Bigg Boss 16 introducing Vikkas as the new wild card contestant. As the Jhansi Ki Rani actor is excited to enter Bigg Boss 16, he was seen saying that he is short tempered and that he is not going to be a part of any groupism. Vikkas appeared to be quite confident about changing the game in the house and also spoke about his biggest competitors in the game. Wondering who he/she is? Well, it's not Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Ahluwalia or anyone else. In the promo, Vikkas called himself as his biggest competitor in the house.

Check Out Vikkas Manaktala's Video Of Entering Bigg Boss 16:

Needless to say, Vikkas' entry in the game will definitely change the vibe of the house. It will be interesting to see what will be his strategy in the house. Meanwhile, there are reports that former contestant Gautam Vig will also be entering the popular reality show. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 16 is already witnessing an interesting twist as four contestants have been nominated for elimination this week. This includes Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Ahluwalia and MC Stan. As Tina, Sumbul and Nimrit were nominated by the housemates during the nomination task, MC Stan has been nominated for four weeks by the Bigg Boss as a punishment post his violent fight with Shalin Bhanot. Who do you think will walk out of the Bigg Boss house this week?