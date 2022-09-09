There have been reports that Vivian Dsena has been approached for the show. But the actor rubbished the rumour and said that he doesn't see himself fitting into the format.

Bigg Boss 16 has been creating a huge buzz these days. The show will soon hit the television screens. Recently, there were reports that host Salman Khan has already shot for the first promo of the show. There has also been a buzz about Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan and Bhojpuri actress Nisha Pandey have been approached for the show. While Faisal denied the offer, it is being said that Nisha is in talks with the makers.

Vivian was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "This has become such a joke now that even my fans have started replying on my behalf. It's a yearly rumour, which I have become used to. I was never interested in this kind of reality show and don't see myself fitting into the format."

It is also being said that Choti Sarrdaarni actor Avinesh Rekhi has been approached for the show. However, the actor refused the offer.

A source was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "There were a couple of reasons. One the actor is in talks with a production house where he will be a part of a very interesting project. Secondly, the actor believes that he is not mentally prepared for the show. He was glad that the makers had approached him but unfortunately, he had to turn down the offer due to his personal commitments and some interesting projects that he is already in talks for."

As per Times Of India report, Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh, who are seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, have been approached for the controversial reality show.

It is being said that Tinaa Dutta and Jannat are confirmed to participate while the talks with the makers and Faisal is still going on and they are hoping that Faisu's contract will also get locked soon. A source revealed that they have also approached some reality show contestants.

While Jannat's father denied the news of her doing the show. Faisal's spokesperson said that they are in talks but nothing is concrete at the moment.

Apparently, social media influencers Abdu Rozik and Just Sul are also in discussion with the makers of Bigg Boss, and the latter might sign on the dotted line soon.